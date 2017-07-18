After an exhaustingly dramatic few series, those hoping this summer’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ would be a bit more calm look set to be disappointed, following reports bosses have cast this year’s most controversial contestant yet.
Former ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jemma Lucy is reportedly set to stir things up in the house, after signing a deal to appear on the Channel 5 series.
A source told The Sun she will be entering the compound when the new run kicks off next month, adding: “Jemma’s not afraid to speak her mind so this series of ‘CBB’ could be explosive!
“She makes for great TV and is seriously sexy so it’s bound to give ratings a boost.
“Her exes might have to keep a close eye on the show – you never know what Jemma might say.”
The tattooed model famously dated former ‘CBB’ winner Stephen Bear, and the pair split acrimoniously after first meeting on series three of ‘Ex On The Beach’.
Jemma has also appeared on the likes of ‘Brat Camp’ in 2005, and Katie Price’s modelling show ‘Signed By...’ in 2011, which also featured TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal in one of his first TV appearances.
Meanwhile, other stars thought to be appearing in ‘CBB’ this summer include fellow ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jordan Davies, TV personality John Leslie, reality star Caitlyn Jenner, ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star Helen Lederer and former ‘Goggleboxer’ Sandi Bogle.
Sinitta has also revealed she has been approached to appear on the show, but set out a ridiculous set of demands before she’d agree to sign up.
Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding is also rumoured to be entering the house, although recent reports have claimed she is having second thoughts about the idea.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches on Channel 5 next month.