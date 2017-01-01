For those ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans worried they would have to suffer Katie Hopkins’ presence in the house again, we have good news - she’s ruled herself out of the ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series.
The controversial columnist was among the former ‘CBB’ housemates rumoured to be heading back into Borehamwood bungalow on Tuesday (3 January), but she’s now had her say on the matter.
Katie explained there is no way she would have signed up for another series of the show, as she wants to see Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month.
She tweeted: “Go into no star CBB ...when a 5 star President is about to take control of the White House? I don’t think so my little furry friends.”
Well at least there’s one - abeit very small - silver lining to Trump becoming US president, then.
Katie was a housemate on the January 2015 series of ‘CBB’, and ended up finishing in second place to Katie Price.
The model is widely expected to be one of the ‘All Stars’ returning for the new series, after a bosses released a teaser video earlier this week.
Although the identities of this year’s ‘CBB’ housemates are being kept under wraps, producers have all but confirmed that former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro James Jordan is taking part, thanks to a similar teaser video similar.
Another clip led fans to believe that Mark Labbett - better known as Chaser “The Beast” on ‘The Chase’ - is among the ‘New Stars’ who have signed up for the new series.
Other names tipped to appear include Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt, Jedward and Coleen Nolan, while it has also been suggested 2013 champ Rylan Clark-Neal, who now hosts spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’, could return as part of a task, to face-off with old enemies Speidi.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches on Tuesday at 9pm on Channel 5.