For those ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans worried they would have to suffer Katie Hopkins’ presence in the house again, we have good news - she’s ruled herself out of the ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series.

The controversial columnist was among the former ‘CBB’ housemates rumoured to be heading back into Borehamwood bungalow on Tuesday (3 January), but she’s now had her say on the matter.

Mark Robert Milan via Getty Images Katie Hopkins has ruled herself out of 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Katie explained there is no way she would have signed up for another series of the show, as she wants to see Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month.

She tweeted: “Go into no star CBB ...when a 5 star President is about to take control of the White House? I don’t think so my little furry friends.”

Go into no star CBB ...when a 5 star President is about to take control of the White House? I don't think so my little furry friends #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/qowxziCHDC — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) December 30, 2016

Well at least there’s one - abeit very small - silver lining to Trump becoming US president, then.

Katie was a housemate on the January 2015 series of ‘CBB’, and ended up finishing in second place to Katie Price.

The model is widely expected to be one of the ‘All Stars’ returning for the new series, after a bosses released a teaser video earlier this week.

Charlotte Ball/PA Wire Katie Price could be returning to the house

