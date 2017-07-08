Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has reportedly signed up for the new series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
However, the star is said to be having serious doubts about being thrust back into the limelight, with fears she could pull out of the line-up.
Sarah is said to have signed a big money deal to appear on the Channel 5 reality series, but a source told The Sun: “Sarah is not sure if she feels ready.
“She has been enjoying a career out of the spotlight recently and is not sure she wants to give up her low-key presences just yet.
“Sarah is not 100 per cent sure she wants to go through it all again.”
This is certainly not the first time Sarah has been linked to a place in the ‘CBB’ house, with numerous rumours she’s set to take part circulating over the years.
Sarah was last seen on our screens on the 2016 series of Channel 4′s winter sports show ‘The Jump’.
However, she was forced to pull out midway through the series due to injury.
Her attempts to launch a solo career following Girls Aloud’s split in 2012 also failed to take off, when her debut single ‘Chains’ bombed in the charts.
Meanwhile, other stars rumoured to be appearing in ‘CBB’ this summer include ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jordan Davies, TV personality John Leslie, reality star Caitlyn Jenner, ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star Helen Lederer and former ‘Goggleboxer’ Sandi Bogle.
Sinitta has also revealed she has been approached to appear on the show, but set out a ridiculous set of demands before she’d agree to sign up.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ returns to Channel 5 this summer.