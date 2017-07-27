‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has reportedly lost another of its famous contestants, just days before this summer’s launch.

Former TV personality John Leslie had initially been thought to be among the celebrities taking part in the forthcoming series of ‘CBB’, though reports have now claimed he’s pulled out at the last minute.

John - who was thought to be on one of the highest ‘CBB’ fees ever, at £600,000 - is said to have bottled it at the eleventh hour, though producers are keen to keep him on side for a future series.

This comes after plastic surgery-lover Rodrigo Alves is also thought to have cancelled his stint on ‘CBB’, due to an upcoming “risky” procedure to correct his breathing.

He said earlier this week: “I don’t want to have another nose operation, but I have no choice.”

Rodrigo was a surprise name on what was billed as a leaked ‘CBB’ line-up over the weekend, alongside ‘Geordie Shore’ star Nathan Henry and ‘Real Housewife’ Brandi Glanville.

This isn’t the first time ‘CBB’ bosses have been forced to think on their feet, with Prince Andrew’s former flame Koo Stark dropping out of last year’s series with just days to go.

Similarly, Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth Chapman was supposed to have appeared on last summer’s show, but ultimately had to withdraw due to visa issues.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan was also dropped from the show in 2015, after being embroiled in a racism scandal.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches on Tuesday (1 August) at 9pm on Channel 5.

