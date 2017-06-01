It wouldn’t be a series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ without an ‘Ex On The Beach’ alumnus, and it seems this summer’s quota has now been met.
According to The Sun, Jordan Davies is being lined up for the forthcoming series of ‘CBB’, with bosses reportedly hoping he’ll open up about his past relationship with former housemate Megan McKenna.
An insider said: “Jordan is going to reveal all the secrets of his relationship with Megan and hold nothing back. The show turned her into reality TV gold and viewers can’t get enough of anything about her – even her ex.
“It’s why the bosses wanted Jordan – it will make for explosive television.”
Jordan and Megan appeared on two series of ‘Ex On The Beach’ together and were even engaged for a spell, though they wound up splitting prior to her appearance on ‘CBB’ in 2016.
The source continued: “Megan will be absolutely mortified by this. She’s a very private person and Jordan is in her past for a reason.
“She’s come a long way since she was with him and has become a successful business woman so she won’t want people to focus on someone from her past.”
However, Megan isn’t Jordan’s only link to ‘CBB’, as he was briefly linked to Nancy Dell’Olio shortly after she left the house last year.
Awkwardly, the reality star isn’t the only one of Megan’s exes rumoured for the new series of ‘CBB’, as ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ hunk Pete Wicks has also been slated to appear.
A source close to the show claimed last week: “CBB is determined to get a big ‘TOWIE’ star this year, and Pete is the obvious choice as he’s had some huge storylines.
“Pete has already said he needs a break from the show and seeing as this is going to be a big money deal it’s looking like a no-brainer.”
Following the success of last year’s ‘All Stars And New Stars’, it’s been suggested that the upcoming series of ‘CBB’ will have a ‘Summer Of Legends’ theme, mixing former housemates with new contestants.