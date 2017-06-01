It wouldn’t be a series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ without an ‘Ex On The Beach’ alumnus, and it seems this summer’s quota has now been met. According to The Sun, Jordan Davies is being lined up for the forthcoming series of ‘CBB’, with bosses reportedly hoping he’ll open up about his past relationship with former housemate Megan McKenna.

Luca Teuchmann via Getty Images ﻿Jordan Davies

Keith Hewitt via Getty Images Jordan and Megan on a date in 2015

Joe Maher via Getty Images Pete Wicks