    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/08/2017 09:17 BST

    'Celebrity Big Brother': Gogglebox's Sandra Martin Lets A Big Secret Slip About The Line-Up

    Whoops!

    Former ‘Gogglebox’ star Sandi Bogle may think twice before sharing a secret with her best mate Sandra Martin again, after she accidentally confirmed she is entering the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house. 

    Despite the fact Sandi has been linked to the series in the press in recent weeks, Sandra took it upon herself to officially share her big news, as she wished her pal good luck on the Channel 5 reality series. 

    PA Archive/PA Images

    The move is bound to annoy ‘CBB’ bosses, who only like contestants to be confirmed when they are unveiled during the live launch show. 

    Sandra tweeted: “WELL IT’S NOT A SECRET ANYMORE. JUST SAID MY BY BY TO SANDI BOGLE. AND OBVIOUSLY I WILL SURELY SURPORT HER MILLIONS OF %#votesandibogle 

    “common sense to me..it’s not who’s going in cbb. .it’s how it’s all go in the house. .AM well glue to my sofa every blessing night. UGETME [sic].”

    While she has since deleted the tweets, ‘Bit On The Side’ host Rylan Clark-Neal seemed to see the funny side of it: 

    There had been speculation Sandra could join Sandi in the house, after she recently announced she was following Sandi in her decision to quit ‘Googlebox’.  

    However, she admitted she could never appear on ‘CBB’, as it would mean going without many of the things she loves. 

    “No phone no TV no Chinese ... the only best thing about cbb..you definitely loose weight. .AM ALL for dat [sic],” she wrote. 

    Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

    Meanwhile, the other names rumoured to be entering the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house tonight include Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jemma Lucy and paranormal expert Derek Acorah‘Gogglebox’ favourite Sandi Bogleex-’Love Island’ star Paul Danan‘X Factor’ finalist Amelia Lilyformer ‘EastEnders’ star Shaun Williamson and comedian Helen Lederer, among others. 

    ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. 

