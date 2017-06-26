Sinitta has detailed the suitably ridiculous rider she has handed to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses, who are currently trying to lure her to sign up.

The X Factor’s resident palm leaf model has been widely tipped to enter the ‘CBB’ house this summer, but it seems Sinitta has got a list of conditions that must be met first.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Sinitta has had talks about entering the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house

Confirming rumours she has been approached to become a housemate on the new series, Sinitta admitted some of her requests hadn’t gone down well with bosses.

“I’ve given them my rider, but there have been complaints,” she told OK! magazine. “I just asked for a few things that would make it nice because they’ve asked me every year and I’ve always said no. But if these things could happen, then I could do it.”

Detailing her requests, she continued: “If I last more than halfway, I want my puppy to visit me.

“I want a swearing ban, because I don’t swear and people shouldn’t be allowed to swear at me or around me. I asked for a bodyguard who would stand with me at all times, especially when I’m asleep. If they provide alcohol then I want tequila because it’s all I drink. Quite reasonable, really.

“The producer said it’s the most ridiculous rider they’d ever had. It has gone a bit quiet, I must admit. But if you don’t ask, you don’t get!”

However, we get the feeling Sinitta would be less than happy with rumours her arch enemy and ‘Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ star Dawn Ward is among the potential housemates.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Sinitta could come face-to-face with Dawn Ward in the house

The pair ended up in court last year, following a napkin-related altercation, where Dawn was convicted of common assault.

But the Daily Star has claimed they could come face to face in the house, with a source saying: “They loathe each other. To say it will be awkward in the house would be a massive understatement.

