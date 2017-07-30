The full line-up for this summer’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has reportedly leaked, ahead of Tuesday night’s (1 August) launch show.

The Sun has published a list of 16 housemates thought to be heading into the house for this year’s second series, after reports claimed that two of the contestants Channel 5 had already booked had pulled out at the last minute.

And while the majority of the housemates on this new list were already heavily rumoured to be taking part, including Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jemma Lucy and paranormal expert Derek Acorah, there are still a few surprises on there.