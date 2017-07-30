The full line-up for this summer’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has reportedly leaked, ahead of Tuesday night’s (1 August) launch show.
The Sun has published a list of 16 housemates thought to be heading into the house for this year’s second series, after reports claimed that two of the contestants Channel 5 had already booked had pulled out at the last minute.
And while the majority of the housemates on this new list were already heavily rumoured to be taking part, including Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jemma Lucy and paranormal expert Derek Acorah, there are still a few surprises on there.
Among the new housemates are former ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Chad Johnson, American YouTube personality-turned-singer Trisha Paytas and ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Sam Thompson, who previously revealed his interest in taking part in ‘CBB’ during an interview on ‘BUILD’.
Also thought to be on the line-up, who weren’t rumoured previously, are former Miss World Rosanna Davison and ‘Mob Wives’ star Marissa Jade.
They’ll be joining ‘Gogglebox’ favourite Sandi Bogle, ex-’Love Island’ star Paul Danan, ‘Real Housewives’ Dawn Ward and Brandi Glanville, Megan McKenna’s ex Jordan Davies, ‘X Factor’ finalist Amelia Lily, former ‘EastEnders’ star Shaun Williamson and comedian Helen Lederer, all of whom were already rumoured to be joining ‘CBB’ over the past few months.
Noticeably absent from the list, though, are reality stars Nathan Henry and Pete Wicks, who both appeared on a shorter “leaked” list of ‘CBB’ contestants last week.
This new line-up also clears up the uncertainty about whether or not this series would be an ‘All Stars’ edition, despite previous rumours that past contestants would be returning to the house for a ‘Summer Of Legends’ special.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches on Tuesday (1 August) at 9pm on Channel 5.