Both former housemates sadly passed away last year, and with a new series kicking off on Tuesday (3 January), Emma has claimed it would be perfect time to honour their memory.

Ian West/PA Wire 'Celebrity Big Brother' host Emma Willis

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “What a year. I think it would be really nice if they did pay tribute.

Dead Or Alive frontman Pete took part in the 2006 series, when the show was still on Channel 4, with his time in the house best remembered for his rows with Jodie Marsh, his leotard-clad interpretive dancing with George Galloway, and his fury at the discovery that his gorilla fur coat had been confiscated.

Yui Mok/PA Archive Pete Burns was a housemate in 2006

Ian West/PA Archive David Gest took part in last January's series

David, meanwhile, was a housemate on last January’s series, but was forced to pull out due to illness mid-way through.

The latest series of the Channel 5 reality show will see some former ‘CBB’ legends return to the house alongside a set of new famous faces in a twist dubbed ‘All Stars And New Stars’.

Although the identities of this year’s ‘CBB’ housemates are being kept under wraps, producers have all but confirmed that former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro James Jordan is taking part, thanks to a rather revealing teaser video.

Other names tipped to appear include Calum Best, Jedward and Coleen Nolan.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are also heavily rumoured to be on the line-up, but are said to have already threatened to pull out over their diva demands.

It has also been suggested 2013 champ Rylan Clark-Neal, who now hosts spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’, could return as part of a task to face-off with the couple.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches on Tuesday at 9pm on Channel 5.

