Rylan Clark-Neal has addressed rumours he could be heading back into the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house for a special ‘Summer Of Legends’ series.

The presenter was widely tipped to re-enter the reality TV compound earlier this year, during January’s ‘Old Stars And New Stars’ special, but ultimately failed to appear.

Some fans since speculated Rylan - who won the January 2013 run - could have been saving himself for the upcoming summer series, which is strongly rumoured to feature some legendary housemates alongside some new famous faces.

PA Wire/PA Images Rylan Clark-Neal appeared on an episode of 'BUILD'

However, Rylan admitted he’s reluctant to do a second stint on the Channel 5 show as he now knows all the backstage secrets, having presented spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’ since 2013.

Speaking to The Huffington Post UK on an episode of ‘BUILD’, he said: “I had the best time the first time round and when I went in the first time round, it was the ‘Big Brother’ house to me. It was MY ‘Big Brother’ house and it was the best time, regardless of Heidi and Spencer being in there.

“I didn’t know what was on the other side of the mirrors, or what was behind that fire escape door. Now working on it, it will always be the Big Brother house, but it will never be that experience again because I know what’s on the other side of that mirror, I know who’s working on that camera, I know who’s locked that door, so for me it would feel odd.”

But Rylan refused to rule the possibility of “a little Pamela Anderson-type couple of days stay”, adding: “Maybe with my own bedroom.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Rylan won the January 2013 series of 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Rylan also downplayed rumours about the theme of ‘Summer Of Legends’, explaining: “I’ve heard a couple of rumours for the summer, and I genuinely don’t know. I can’t see it happening because we’ve just had one, and it’s a special thing to do a legends series.”

Naming Naomi Campbell, Joan Collins and Kate Moss as his dream celebrity housemates, he continued: “I’d love to see them all just get drunk and rip each other’s extensions out. It would be a proper laugh.”

During the interview, the star also teased ‘Big Brother’ fans with what to expect from the upcoming civilian run, which is expected to kick off next month.

Speaking of huge changes to the show’s iconic house, Rylan said: “I was there not long ago and the house is SO different. When we did the second house last year, that was a massive change for us, but I’m totally just disregarding that for the moment because what we’ve done in the main house is absolutely unbelievable. It’s unreal.

“I got lost looking at it, and I go into that house every single day, I walk around the camera runs and look at the housemates... But when I was looking at the plans, I couldn’t even work out why that was there or here.

He added: “There is something in the house I have been wanting for years, and it’s in there!”

Admitting that bosses had been on the hunt for pairs to be this year’s housemates, Rylan went on to say: “I can say that we were looking for pairs but I can’t say any more than that. Whether that means there’s only going to be pairs, or there’s going to be singles, I’ve got no idea. I mean I have, but I’m not telling you.”

Rylan will be back on screens with his new daytime gameshow ‘Babushka’, airing weekdays from Monday 1 May.

Watch the full interview with Rylan in the video below...

'Big Brother' Winners Through The Years