‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have announced the first details about this summer’s series, unveiling the new eye and start date.

The latest run of the Channel 5 reality show will begin sooner than expected, on Tuesday 1 August.

The eye logo has also been given a gold and silver make-over, and appears much simpler in design to those used in recent years.

Channel 5

While the current civilian series of ‘Big Brother’ isn’t due to wrap up until 27 July, the house will also be given an overhaul.

Bosses will have just five days to transform the Elstree compound from the village theme it currently sports, into what they are describing as “a high end retreat inspired by celeb hotel hang-outs”.

“Here they can let down their guard and unwind away from the paparazzi,” spokesperson said. “It’s sure to be holiday heaven for some celebrities and a holiday from hell for others.”

PA Wire/PA Images Sarah Harding is among the rumoured housemates

However, they have failed to address speculation the series will be another ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series, after January’s run, which saw some former contestants return to the house to live alongside a batch of newbies.

Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding is also rumoured to be entering the house, although recent reports have claimed she is having second thoughts about the idea.

