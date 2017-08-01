‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans have been offered a first look at this year’s house, thanks to ‘Good Morning Britain’.
Showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold took a snoop around the Elstree compound for a quick tour, ahead of Tuesday (1 August) night’s launch show.
And while the civilian series only finished four days ago, the house looks completely different, ready for the celebrities to move into.
The British village theme has gone, and the house has been redecorated with a spa retreat vibe, with lots of neutral tones and colours.
The two bedrooms from the last ‘BB’ remain, but have been done up to match in equaling luxury.
The kitchen has also had a face-lift, ditching the café-theme it sported just days ago.
The living room also now looks like somewhere you’d actually want to spend time, with the addition of some new, more-comfortable looking sofas.
Fans will have to wait and see what the new Dairy Room looks like, as Richard revealed the paint was still drying, with just hours to go until launch.
The Borehamwood bungalow will be home to a fresh batch of celebrities, who are rumoured to include Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jemma Lucy, paranormal expert Derek Acorah, ‘Gogglebox’ favourite Sandi Bogle, ex-’Love Island’ star Paul Danan, ‘X Factor’ finalist Amelia Lily, former ‘EastEnders’ star Shaun Williamson and comedian Helen Lederer.
Sinitta is also reported to be begging for a last-minute spot on the line-up, after her arch-nemesis and ‘Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ star Dawn Ward pulled out at the 11th hour.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.