‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans have been offered a first look at this year’s house, thanks to ‘Good Morning Britain’.

Showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold took a snoop around the Elstree compound for a quick tour, ahead of Tuesday (1 August) night’s launch show.

And while the civilian series only finished four days ago, the house looks completely different, ready for the celebrities to move into.

The British village theme has gone, and the house has been redecorated with a spa retreat vibe, with lots of neutral tones and colours.