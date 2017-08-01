All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/08/2017 12:26 BST

    'Celebrity Big Brother' 2017 House Unveiled With Tour On 'Good Morning Britain'

    The builders have been working round the clock to get it ready.

    ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans have been offered a first look at this year’s house, thanks to ‘Good Morning Britain’

    Showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold took a snoop around the Elstree compound for a quick tour, ahead of Tuesday (1 August) night’s launch show. 

    And while the civilian series only finished four days ago, the house looks completely different, ready for the celebrities to move into. 

    The British village theme has gone, and the house has been redecorated with a spa retreat vibe, with lots of neutral tones and colours. 

    'Celebrity Big Brother' Summer 2017 house

    The two bedrooms from the last ‘BB’ remain, but have been done up to match in equaling luxury. 

    The kitchen has also had a face-lift, ditching the café-theme it sported just days ago. 

    The living room also now looks like somewhere you’d actually want to spend time, with the addition of some new, more-comfortable looking sofas. 

    Fans will have to wait and see what the new Dairy Room looks like, as Richard revealed the paint was still drying, with just hours to go until launch.

    The Borehamwood bungalow will be home to a fresh batch of celebrities, who are rumoured to include Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jemma Lucyparanormal expert Derek Acorah‘Gogglebox’ favourite Sandi Bogleex-’Love Island’ star Paul Danan‘X Factor’ finalist Amelia Lilyformer ‘EastEnders’ star Shaun Williamson and comedian Helen Lederer.

    Sinitta is also reported to be begging for a last-minute spot on the line-up, after her arch-nemesis and ‘Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ star Dawn Ward pulled out at the 11th hour. 

    ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. 

    ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV. 

    READ MORE:

    'Celebrity Big Brother': Highest Fees Ever
    MORE:uktvuktvrealitydaytime tvcelebrity big brothergood morning britain

    Conversations