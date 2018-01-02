Former Conservative MP Anne Widdecombe and Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel led a cast of all-female contestants who entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house on Tuesday (2 January) night.
The latest series of the reality show launched with a twist that saw only women enter the famous house to celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage in the UK.
The line-up boasts a more eclectic mix of personalities than previous Channel 5 series, with Ann and Rachel joined in the house by famous women of different backgrounds and ages.
They included ‘Coronation Street’ legend Amanda Barrie, Britain’s first transgender newsreader India Willoughby, Khloe Kardashian’s best friend and reality star Malika Haqq, former ‘Made In Chlesea’ cast member Ashley James and glamour model Jess Impiazzi.
In a surprise move, the line-up was completed by former police officer Maggie Oliver, who famously helped to expose the Rochdale grooming ring in 2012, before later resigning when she blew the whistle on the wrongdoings of senior officers within the police force who failed the victims.
The eight women will live together for four days before they are joined by a batch of male celebrities on Friday.
Get to know them all a little better below...
Ann Widdecombe
Age: 70
Famous for? Former Conservative MP, who also made a memorable appearance on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2010.
Did you know? She previously turned down the show on a number of occasions, but changed her mind this year because of the female theme this year.
Malika Haqq
Age: 34
Famous for? She is probably best known for being Khloe Kardashian’s best friend and featuring on her family’s reality show, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.
Did you know? Malika doesn’t call herself a feminist, but is simply pro-women.
Rachel Johnson
Age: 52
Famous for? A journalist, but you’re probably more familiar with her brother, Boris Johnson.
Did you know? Rachel’s path has crossed with Ann Widdecombe before after she interviewed her during her ‘Strictly’ stint, and she admitted she was nervous about seeing her in the house.
Ashley James
Age: 30
Famous for? She calls herself a “presenter, DJ and social influencer”, but you probably know her best from ‘Made In Chlesea’.
Did you know? While on ‘MiC’ she dated Ollie Locke, and later went on to have a relationship with DJ and former ‘Xtra Factor’ host Matt Richardson.
India Willoughby
Age: 50
Famous for: India is Britain’s first transgender newsreader and works for Channel 5 News.
Did you know? When India lived as a man, she revealed she almost became a professional football player.
Maggie Oliver
Age: 62
Known for? The former police officer who helped expose the Rochdale grooming ring and resigned from Greater Manchester Police as she claimed the force had failed the victims.
Did you know? She wrote a letter to all of the Rochdale victims to explain her decision to participate in the show.
Jess Impiazzi
Age: 28
Famous for? Glamour model and reality star who previously appeared on ‘Ex On The Beach’.
Did you know? She says her mum is her role model, having lost her sight 12 years ago.
Amanda Barrie
Age: 82
Famous for? Soap royalty, playing Alma Baldwin in ‘Coronation Street’ for 20 years.
Did you know? Amanda is one of the oldest people to ever enter the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues on Wednesday at 9pm on Channel 5.