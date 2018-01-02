Former Conservative MP Anne Widdecombe and Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel led a cast of all-female contestants who entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house on Tuesday (2 January) night.

The latest series of the reality show launched with a twist that saw only women enter the famous house to celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage in the UK.

The line-up boasts a more eclectic mix of personalities than previous Channel 5 series, with Ann and Rachel joined in the house by famous women of different backgrounds and ages.

They included ‘Coronation Street’ legend Amanda Barrie, Britain’s first transgender newsreader India Willoughby, Khloe Kardashian’s best friend and reality star Malika Haqq, former ‘Made In Chlesea’ cast member Ashley James and glamour model Jess Impiazzi.

In a surprise move, the line-up was completed by former police officer Maggie Oliver, who famously helped to expose the Rochdale grooming ring in 2012, before later resigning when she blew the whistle on the wrongdoings of senior officers within the police force who failed the victims.

The eight women will live together for four days before they are joined by a batch of male celebrities on Friday.

