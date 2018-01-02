We already know that ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ is going to be female-centric when it returns on Tuesday (2 January) night, in what Channel 5 has claimed is a commemoration of 100 years since women were given the vote here in Britain.

We’ve already seen photos of the house, and we know Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel is definitely taking part, so all that’s left now is to meet the rest of the contestants.

As ever, Channel 5 is keeping its cards pretty close to its chest when it comes to who’ll be heading into the TV compound this time around, but that hasn’t stopped speculation from mounting.

Among the list of rumoured contestants are women from all walks of life, including the usual mix of reality stars and tabloid staples interspersed with women who’ve dominated areas like business, politics and journalism, while The Sun has published the names of seven women they claim will be walking into the Borehamwood bungalow on launch night.

Plus, there’s also a rumours of a non-celebrity female entering alongside the usual line-up to mix things up.

But it’s not all about the women - as Channel 5 has confirmed that after a couple of days, a ‘Full House’ live show will see men arriving to shake things up, in what has been billed an experiment to “challenge gender stereotypes and reveal fascinating truths about what it is to be a woman - and man - in the 21st century”.

Take a look at the full list of rumours below...