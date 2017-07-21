Anyone who watched the original series of ‘Love Island’ in 2005 will know that it belonged to one man, and one man only - Paul Danan.
Well, now ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses are hoping he can work his magic on their show, after signing him up for the new series.
The former ‘Hollyoaks’ actor has reportedly agreed to be a contestant on the upcoming summer run of the Channel 5 show, 12 years on from his original reality TV stint.
A source told The Sun: “Paul’s name has been bandied around the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ team ever since ‘Love Island’ returned to our screens.
“He was completely bonkers on that in 2005 so producers think he will be a great addition to ‘CBB’.”
Paul’s mischievous ways led to him becoming known as ‘Dangerous Danan’ during his stay on ‘Love Island’, where he appeared alongside the likes of Calum Best, Rebecca Loos, Abi Titmuss and Lee Sharpe.
He returned for the second series in 2006, but has largely been off our screens since, except for appearances on ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’.
Other stars rumoured to be appearing on ‘CBB’ this summer include ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jordan Davies, TV personality John Leslie, reality star Caitlyn Jenner, ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ actress Helen Lederer and former ‘Goggleboxer’ Sandi Bogle.
Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding is also rumoured to be entering the house, although recent reports have claimed she is having second thoughts about the idea.
Earlier this week, bosses confirmed the new series will begin on 1 August, as well as unveiling the newly-designed eye logo.