According to The Sun , Rhian Sugden is near the top of the bosses’ wishlist, having first appeared on ‘CBB’ in the summer of 2012, for which she was best remembered for growing close to Olympic judoka Ashley McKenzie .

It’s already been claimed that producers are hoping for a repeat of this year’s first successful run, by hosting a ‘Summer Of Legends’, which will once again mix former contestants with new celebrities.

We haven’t even got rid of the current crop of ‘All Stars And New Stars’ yet, but ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses are already considering contestants for this summer’s series.

Aside from her ‘CBB’ stint, Rhian first found fame as a glamour model, before making headlines when she was involved in a sexting scandal with presenter Vernon Kay, who is married to fellow TV personality Tess Daly.

An insider told The Sun last week, of the upcoming series: “They’ve seen this series as a bit of a trial and error, but the formula has worked well with viewers.

“They’re upping the budget for guests too and will spare no expense to make it the best out of the 20 series.”

Former contestants Perez Hilton and Tiffany Pollard have both expressed interest in taking part in a future ‘All Stars’ special of ‘CBB’, with the former admitting that he turned bosses down this year when they refused to pay him as much money as he wanted.

He later claimed they’d blown their budget on Ray J, who reportedly received $1 million to appear, but ended up pulling out after eight days.

The current series of ‘CBB’ wraps up on Friday (3 February), when it will be revealed whether it’s an ‘All Star’ or ‘New Star’ that the public chooses as the next winner.