We haven’t even got rid of the current crop of ‘All Stars And New Stars’ yet, but ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses are already considering contestants for this summer’s series.
It’s already been claimed that producers are hoping for a repeat of this year’s first successful run, by hosting a ‘Summer Of Legends’, which will once again mix former contestants with new celebrities.
According to The Sun, Rhian Sugden is near the top of the bosses’ wishlist, having first appeared on ‘CBB’ in the summer of 2012, for which she was best remembered for growing close to Olympic judoka Ashley McKenzie.
Aside from her ‘CBB’ stint, Rhian first found fame as a glamour model, before making headlines when she was involved in a sexting scandal with presenter Vernon Kay, who is married to fellow TV personality Tess Daly.
An insider told The Sun last week, of the upcoming series: “They’ve seen this series as a bit of a trial and error, but the formula has worked well with viewers.
“They’re upping the budget for guests too and will spare no expense to make it the best out of the 20 series.”
Former contestants Perez Hilton and Tiffany Pollard have both expressed interest in taking part in a future ‘All Stars’ special of ‘CBB’, with the former admitting that he turned bosses down this year when they refused to pay him as much money as he wanted.
He later claimed they’d blown their budget on Ray J, who reportedly received $1 million to appear, but ended up pulling out after eight days.
The current series of ‘CBB’ wraps up on Friday (3 February), when it will be revealed whether it’s an ‘All Star’ or ‘New Star’ that the public chooses as the next winner.
-
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Paid: £150,000
Final position: Ejected, after nine days
Prior to entering the house, it was reported that Biggins would be the highest-paid of that summer's contestants, pocketing a £150,000.
However, once he was removed for a string of offensive comments, attention turned to whether he'd be paid it all.
It was later reported he pocketed just half of it, which admittedly is still not to be sniffed at.
-
Danny Martindale via Getty Images
Paid: £150,000
Final position: Sixth
Producers were keen to get former 'Coronation Street' couple Bruce Jones and Vicky Entwistle in the house, but seeing as he was a lot more willing to sign up than she was, he bagged just 10% of her fee.
-
Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images
Paid: £150,000
Final position: Sixth
Love him or hate him, there are few who would deny that Perez wasn't worth the money, proving to be the talking point on his series.
When 'All Stars' came knocking, though, he sent them away, claiming they couldn't afford to pay him the fee he felt he deserved.
-
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Paid: £175,000
Final position: Winner
Various outlets claimed that Ulrika earned £175K for appearing on 'CBB', later returning for 'Ultimate Big Brother' a year later.
Interestingly, she's the only housemate from the Channel 4 years to make the list of highest-paid housemates.
-
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Paid: £250,000
Final position: Tenth
Admittedly, not someone we were anticipating seeing on this list, reality TV veteran Stephanie is said to have bagged a quarter of a million for her stint in 'CBB' back in 2014.
-
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Paid: £250,000
Final position: Fifth
Danniella made no secret of the fact she'd fallen on hard times prior to entering the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house, and got an impressive quarter of a million for her much-awaited appearance.
-
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Paid: £300,000
Final position: Seventh
The highest-paid housemate of the 'UK vs. USA' series (yes, she got even more than Stevi Ritchie!), Janice was evicted just two days before the live final.
-
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Paid: £300,000
Final position: Walked, after six days.
Former housemate Cami Li has made a rather bold claim about Cheebs' 'CBB' fee, suggesting he convinced producers to give him a "daily fee", before then walking.
She wrote in the Daily Star: "[Jonathan] played them and they weren't too happy. When will they learn?"
-
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Paid: £400,000
Final position: Ninth
Kellie Maloney's arrival on 'CBB' came just weeks after she came out publicly as transgender, so producers were really willing to fork out to get her on side.
At the time, her fee was reported as being the biggest in 'CBB' history, though as you can see, she's since been overtaken.
-
Ian Gavan via Getty Images
Paid: "More than £400,000"
Final position: Second.
Alright, so we don't know the exact figures, but it was widely reported that the former 'Apprentice' candidate had what was (again, at that time) the highest 'CBB' fee ever.
-
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Paid: £500,000
Final position: Winner.
Katie Hopkins' glee at her high fee didn't last long, though, as Katie Price trounced her by a full hundred grand - and she wasn't even in it all the way through!
-
Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
Paid: $700,000 (roughly £567,000)
When Speidi first entered the house in 2013, it's fair to say they pretty much dominated the show, and while they didn't end up winning, they were at the centre of the year's main storylines.
It's no wonder, then, that producers were so keen to get them back for 'All Stars And New Stars', to the tune of more than half a million pounds.
-
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Paid: £600,000
Final position: Walked, after 13 days.
Even The Pricey and Speidi couldn't compete with David Gest's fee, though, as he reportedly scooped £600,000 to appear on 'CBB'.
He eventually walked due to health problems 13 days into his run, and sadly died two months after the series wrapped.
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Paid: $1 million (£809,000)
There's been much discussion that at a million dollars, Ray J's fee is the biggest in 'CBB' history. Not the case, but he's still done pretty well for himself.
The actual highest 'CBB' earners ever are...
-
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Paid: £1 million
Final position: Third.
Yes! Channel 5 were keen to make sure that their first 'CBB' went off with a bang, so allegedly forked out a MILLION quid - the most they've ever spent on a housemate - to get Jedward involved.
They did manage to last the whole series run, so Channel 5 got their money's worth, but Kerry Katona and Paddy Doherty were the year's runner-up and winner, respectively.