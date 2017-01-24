All Sections
    24/01/2017 11:54 GMT

    'Celebrity Big Brother' Bosses 'Planning Another All Stars Series' For This Summer

    Sign Kim Woodburn up now, please.

    We’re still over a week away from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ final, but bosses are already planning this summer’s series, according to reports.

    Following this year’s ‘All Stars And New Stars’ special, producers are hoping more former housemates will return for a ‘Summer Of Legends’.

    Rex/Shutterstock
    The current 'All Stars And New Stars' housemates

    An insider told The Sun: “They’ve seen this series as a bit of a trial and error, but the formula has worked well with viewers.

    “They’re upping the budget for guests too and will spare no expense to make it the best out of the 20 series.”

    The newspaper added that, as with this year’s series, a new crop of housemates will be sharing the ‘CBB’ house with a load of former contestants.

    Given that they’re “upping the budget”, we’re intrigued to see who they can pull out of the bag, particularly as Ray J was reportedly the highest-paid housemate in ‘CBB’ history.

    However, it’s not known if he received his full fee for the show, as he was forced to pull out earlier in the run, due to a severe toothache.

    Doug Peters/Doug Peters
    Perez Hilton

    As for the former stars taking part, it’s a safe bet that Perez Hilton could be putting in an appearance, as he recently admitted he was approached for ‘All Stars And New Stars’, but bosses weren’t willing to shell out enough for him.

    Tiffany Pollard has also expressed interest in returning, admitting that the dates for this January’s series “didn’t work out for her”.

    Since its move to Channel 5, ‘CBB’ has aired twice a year, with a regular ‘Big Brother’ run in between.

    Conversations