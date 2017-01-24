Following this year’s ‘All Stars And New Stars’ special, producers are hoping more former housemates will return for a ‘Summer Of Legends’.

We’re still over a week away from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ final, but bosses are already planning this summer’s series, according to reports.

An insider told The Sun: “They’ve seen this series as a bit of a trial and error, but the formula has worked well with viewers.

“They’re upping the budget for guests too and will spare no expense to make it the best out of the 20 series.”

The newspaper added that, as with this year’s series, a new crop of housemates will be sharing the ‘CBB’ house with a load of former contestants.

Given that they’re “upping the budget”, we’re intrigued to see who they can pull out of the bag, particularly as Ray J was reportedly the highest-paid housemate in ‘CBB’ history.

However, it’s not known if he received his full fee for the show, as he was forced to pull out earlier in the run, due to a severe toothache.