‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Viewers Turn On Andrew Brandy After He Brands Ann Widdecombe A ‘C***’

Viewers were left unimpressed by the outburst, which came after Ann made comments about Andrew and Shane J’s closeness while nominating them both for eviction.

Things got tense on Thursday’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ , when Andrew Brady branded Ann Widdecombe a “c***”, after being nominated for eviction by the former MP.

During the face-to-face nominations - which saw the women given the power to nominate, while the men stayed silent - Ann admitted that their play-fighting the night before had left her feeling uncomfortable.

“It is a position that is normally adopted for a sexual purpose,” she told the housemates after nominating Shane, before adding: “Again with deep regret it’s Andrew, who is the second half of the esteemed theatrical performance.”

When the ‘Apprentice’ candidate retorted that he had no idea Ann was watching them, she hit back by stating that she was, adding: “Your mother and your grandmother almost certainly did [see them too].”

When it was all over, a visibly agitated Andrew ranted in the garden.

Referring to Ann, he said: “I’m gonna tell her and I’m gonna tell her straight. She needs to know.

“Where I’m from if you throw around comments like that you wake up in a f**king ambulance. She’s a c***.”

When Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell - who, perhaps surprisingly, took on the role of moral compass - said, “come on, she’s an old lady”, Andrew replied: “Sorry, she’s a c*** who’s an old lady.”

Needless to say, many viewers were not impressed: