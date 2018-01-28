‘Celebrity Big Brother’ evictee Andrew Brady has said that an Ann Widdecombe victory in this year’s final would be “the worst thing” for the show.

The former ‘Apprentice’ candidate was the first contestant to be evicted in Friday night’s (26 January) brutal triple-elimination, following a dramatic showdown with Ann, after which he drew criticism for branding her a “c***” and a “bitch” in a private conversation.

Speaking to The Sun shortly after his elimination, Andrew admitted that he felt that if Ann - who has been the bookies’ favourite to win on and off for the past week - were to be crowned this series’ champion, it would contradict the message of the ‘Year Of The Woman’.