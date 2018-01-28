‘Celebrity Big Brother’ evictee Andrew Brady has said that an Ann Widdecombe victory in this year’s final would be “the worst thing” for the show.
The former ‘Apprentice’ candidate was the first contestant to be evicted in Friday night’s (26 January) brutal triple-elimination, following a dramatic showdown with Ann, after which he drew criticism for branding her a “c***” and a “bitch” in a private conversation.
Speaking to The Sun shortly after his elimination, Andrew admitted that he felt that if Ann - who has been the bookies’ favourite to win on and off for the past week - were to be crowned this series’ champion, it would contradict the message of the ‘Year Of The Woman’.
He said: “The emphasis of this show is about women, and celebrating women’s rights a hundred years ago.
“The views that people expressed a hundred years ago that stop women have the vote before that, are the same views Ann has today about homosexuality.
“No she shouldn’t win it. She goes against everything. Equality, diversity.”
Ann’s inclusion in the ‘Year Of The Woman’-themed series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ raised eyebrows earlier this month, due to her strong feelings about abortion, questionable voting record when it comes to LGBT+ rights and past comments about the shackling of female prisoners when they are in labour.
If she were to win the show, Ann would not be the first controversial victory, with divisive comedian Jim Davidson winning first place back in January 2014.
Since then, former ‘Apprentice’ star and journalist Katie Hopkins finished as runner-up a year later, but failed to score as many votes as eventual winner Katie Price.
This year’s first ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner will be announced on Friday (2 February).