Celebrity Big Brother’s Ann Widdecombe is facing her second backlash in as many days after misgendering trans housemate India Willoughby.

The former Conservative MP, who previously caused controversy with her comments on the Harvey Weinstein scandal, sparked outrage when she referred to India as “he”.

During Thursday (4 January) night’s episode of the Channel 5 reality show, viewers saw the housemates discussing their names, with India joking she was named after her “mother’s favourite takeaway”.