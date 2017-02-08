Bianca Gascoigne’s ex-boyfriend CJ Meeks has spoken out, after discovering her ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ romance with Jamie O’Hara had already come to an end.
Last month, Bianca made headlines when she ended her relationship from inside the ‘CBB’ house, after growing close to Jamie.
While CJ said at the time he was “heartbroken” to have been snubbed on national television, he’s now claimed that the end of Jamie and Bianca’s romance is “karma”.
Speaking to The Sun about the split, he explained: “What goes around comes around.
“If you treat someone badly then eventually someone’s going to treat you badly and I think that’s what happened in this case.”
CJ also responded to Bianca’s claims that he was “pathetic” and “disgusting” for first discussing their break-up in the media, adding: “If you look at what I said, I wasn’t spiteful, I wasn’t horrible, I just told the truth.
“She’s trying to justify what’s she’s done. But I can assure you there were no doubts we were well and truly together [before ‘Celebrity Big Brother’].”
Bianca confirmed that she and Jamie wouldn’t be pursuing their romance on Wednesday (8 February), telling The Mirror: “I totally respect his decision, obviously children should always come first.
“It would have been more respectful to hear the news from him first rather than reading about it in the newspapers.”
Bianca made it to the final of this year’s ‘CBB’ finishing in sixth place, while ‘All Star’ contestant Coleen Nolan was crowned viewers’ champion, ahead of runners-up Jedward.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ will return later in the year, for what has already been dubbed the ‘Summer Of Legends’.