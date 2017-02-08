Bianca Gascoigne’s ex-boyfriend CJ Meeks has spoken out, after discovering her ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ romance with Jamie O’Hara had already come to an end.

Last month, Bianca made headlines when she ended her relationship from inside the ‘CBB’ house, after growing close to Jamie.

While CJ said at the time he was “heartbroken” to have been snubbed on national television, he’s now claimed that the end of Jamie and Bianca’s romance is “karma”.