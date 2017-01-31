Bianca Gascoigne’s boyfriend, CJ Meeks, has spoken out, following her ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ romance with Jamie O’Hara.
For the past few weeks, ‘CBB’ fans have seen Bianca grow increasingly close to fellow housemate Jamie, though he was less than impressed to learn that she was seeing someone on the outside, having previously claimed to be single.
CJ - Bianca’s boyfriend - has now spoken about the “nightmare” of seeing his girlfriend kiss someone else on TV, admitting that their relationship is now over.
Opening up to The Sun, he says: “It’s been like my worst nightmare come true. We were very, very happy, but she has destroyed me.
“I genuinely don’t know what she’s going to do when she comes out, and I don’t care. I’m gone.”
CJ even went as far as revealing he’d planned to propose to Bianca, adding: “Bianca was always asking me, ‘Where’s my ring?’ Lots of our friends were getting engaged, and I had it all ready for her.
“I said when she came home to me, the diamond was waiting for her - that was the plan.”
Addressing how he felt when he saw Bianca and Jamie’s blossoming romance, CJ continued: “I couldn’t stop crying, and I was still sitting in our flat, on our sofa, watching her climb into bed with another guy. It’s been like torture.
“I haven’t been able to eat or sleep for five days. I’ve not been able to get out of bed or train - I couldn’t have had this conversation 10 days ago, because I couldn’t function.”
He concluded that he “felt sorry” for Bianca, for throwing away their relationship for what he described as “fame and a bit of money and Instagram followers”.
Bianca and Jamie have vowed to see what happens with their relationship outside the ‘CBB’ house, following his shock eviction earlier this week, via the back door.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.
