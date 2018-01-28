YouTuber Ally Law has claimed that he was detained for 20 hours after breaking into the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house on Friday (26 January), only to be removed by the police.

Over the weekend, Ally and fellow *sigh* “prankster” Ryan Taylor managed to sneak their way into the ‘CBB’ residence for the second time in a week as part of a stunt for their online following.

A ‘CBB’ spokesperson said the following morning: “Two intruders attempted to enter the Big Brother house on Friday night. They were apprehended by security in the garden. Police were in attendance and removed them from site.”