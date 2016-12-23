Christopher Biggins has shared his advice with the next crop of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates, ahead of the new series in January.

Next month, the ‘CBB’ will welcome back a handful of old faces, who will be pitted against a host of new contestants, as part of this year’s ‘All Stars And New Stars’ twist.

And as the housemates ready themselves for their stay in the Borehamwood bungalow, Biggins has shared his top survival tips with them, in an interview on ‘Lorraine’.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Christopher Biggins

He explained: “What I always say about all reality TV shows is the important thing is to be yourself.

“If you start acting as other characters – which in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house started happening from day one – you’ll lose your way. The secret is to be yourself and then it will become easy.”

Of course, we’d forgive the upcoming housemates if they decided Biggins probably wasn’t the one whose advice they should be taking, given that he was thrown out of ‘CBB’ in the summer, for a string of offensive remarks.

Channel 5 Biggins in the Diary Room

First, he made an anti-Semitic joke to fellow housemate Katie Waissel, which producers decided not to air, before eventually making several comments about bisexual people, claiming they were responsible for the AIDS crisis and were the “worst type” of people.

Addressing his ‘CBB’ past on ‘Lorraine’, he insisted that was all “way, way behind” him, adding: “2017 is going to be brilliant.”

He previously accused ‘CBB’ bosses of deliberately trying to get him out from the beginning, claiming: “I’ve had nothing but positive comments on Twitter since I left the house. I feel bosses wanted me out from the beginning.”

