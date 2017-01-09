The moment was aired in Sunday’s (8 January) highlights show, after Jasmine Waltz suggested that she’d be more inclined to enjoy some alone time in the hot tub with Calum than Jamie.

This left Jamie pondering whether he’d been “too nice” in the house, resulting in Coleen giving him a pep talk, urging him not to worry what others thought of him.

She joked to Jamie during a group discussion that if she were “30 years younger”, she’d have loved “looking at” Calum, claiming he’d have been the “one-night one”, while she’d be more interested in a relationship with the ex-footballer.

Unfortunately, she said this just as Calum joined the circle, and he seemed unimpressed with her remark, skulking off as he muttered: “Well that’s a fucking lovely comment, isn’t it?”

Later, in the Diary Room, he fumed at Coleen, claiming he’d worked hard to leave his former reputation as a lothario in the past, specifically so he wouldn’t be viewed in that way anymore.

He told Big Brother: “If I have this wrong I apologise, but I’m pretty sure I don’t have this wrong.

“I think I heard Coleen saying ‘Calum’s a one-night stand kind of guy’, or ‘he would just be my one-night stand’. In some ways I think she was trying to make Jamie feel better… but at the same time I’m not going to be put down to make somebody feel better.

“This shit might be funny, it might be a joke, but I’ve worked my ass off… the last seven, eight years, to change a reputation that I was stuck with for so long.

“I’m not that dude. Back in the day I might have been, but for somebody now, in this group of people, to maybe call me out, on national fucking television…? It’s like, no man. I’m not. I’m a good dude.”

Calum has already had to keep his cool once during the current series, struggling to contain his shock at seeing his mother, Angie Best, join him in the ‘CBB’ house.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.

