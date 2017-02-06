Coleen Nolan has revealed she left the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house prior to the final, after being rushed to hospital. The newly-crowned champion actually left the show’s compound in Borehamwood on Thursday (2 February), after experiencing chest pains. Her health scare and subsequent trip out of the house were not mentioned on ‘CBB’, with Coleen making the revelation as she returned to the ‘Loose Women’ panel on Monday.

ITV Coleen Nolan returned to 'Loose Women' on Monday

Speaking to fellow panellists Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson following her win, she said: “It was really scary actually. “Last Thursday, I woke up with terrible chest pains. I thought it was heartburn from the eight cans [she’d consumed the night before]. I couldn’t wake up.” Coleen then told of how she was given two ECGs in the Diary Room, before producers called her back to inform her an ambulance had been sent for. Recalling being told she would have to leave the house a day before the final, she said: “Because I don’t trust Big Brother, I thought they were evicting me!” She was then taken to hospital with “a blanket over her head” to stop the public from seeing her, and given seven more ECGs and numerous X-rays. Luckily, doctors were unable to find anything wrong with Coleen, and blamed her symptoms on “over excess”.

Channel 5 Coleen beat Jedward to win 'Celebrity Big Brother'

The ‘Loose Women’ panellist admitted to her co-stars she had spent “32 days drunk” while in the house, adding she is not a drinker in the outside world. Asked if her symptoms had been brought on by nightmare housemate Kim Woodburn, Coleen said: “I’m not going to blame Kim, but there wasn’t one single moment in the house where I found that woman entertaining. “I was completely, hand on heart, two-faced to Kim,” she added. Speaking of Kim, the former ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star was typically argumentative during an appearance on ‘This Morning’ on Monday, clashing with host Phillip Schofield, who she branded a “big phoney”. ‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.