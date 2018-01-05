‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses waived one of their rules for new arrival Courtney Act, she has revealed.

Usually, ‘CBB’ contestants are only allowed two suitcases’ worth of luggage for their stay in the house, but prior to her arrival, she was told that she’d be given twice as much allowance as her fellow housemates, to accommodate all the drag she intends to bring into the house.

However, speaking to HuffPost UK before entering the house, Courtney said: “I’ve got so many great outfits, I’ve been allowed four bags, whereas everybody else gets two, because I’m dressing for two genders… I’ve got so many great costumes and I wanna wear them all.”