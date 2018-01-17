Comedian Daniel O’Reilly entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house claiming he was determined to kill off his offensive Dapper Laughs persona once and for all.

However, he’s going to have to work a lot harder than he has been, if he wants ‘CBB’ fans to forget about his past.

Despite claiming in his entrance VT that he was a “different person” now, his behaviour in the house has repeatedly raised eyebrows, and last night’s (16 January) show was no exception.