‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have clarified rumours that the current series is to be extended.
Over the weekend, The Sun suggested that ‘CBB’ was going to run on for an additional three weeks longer than initially planned, after Kim Woodburn’s sensational arrival saw the show double in viewers.
An insider said: “The ‘All Star’ format has done brilliantly this year, with so many different personalities bringing so much drama.
“Viewers are hungry for more action, so bosses are potentially going to push the final back until 24th February.”
However, bosses have now spoken out to insist that this is not the case, insisting that this year’s winner will be crowned on Friday (3 February), as was always the plan (via Digital Spy).
Before that, though, there’s still one last eviction to take place, with Calum Best, Jamie O’Hara, Jedward, Kim Woodburn and Nicola McLean all fighting to hold onto their spot in the final, following the last round of face-to-face nominations.
Following the eviction on Tuesday (31 January), voting will then open for ‘CBB’ fans to decide whether it’ll be an ‘All Star’ or a ‘New Star’ who gets named this series’ champion.
Bosses are already thought to be looking ahead to this summer’s series, which will also reportedly feature a slew of past housemates returning for a second stint in the Borehamwood bungalow.
Former contestants Perez Hilton and Tiffany Pollard have both already expressed interest in returning, while reports have suggested that Rhian Sugden, who shared the house with Julian Clary and Coleen Nolan in 2012, could be putting in an appearance.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.