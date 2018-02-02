Courtney Act will pip Ann Widdecombe to the post to win ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, according to bookies.
Friday’s (2 February) final looks set to be a close-run contest between the Australian drag star and the former Tory MP, but the latest odds suggest that it’s Courtney who will emerge from the house triumphant.
She is currently pegged at 1/2 with bookmakers William Hill, while Ann is close behind at 2/1.
Remaining finalists Wayne Sleep, Shane Lynch and Jess Impiazzi are “simply out of it”, according to William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams.
“Ann has been a revelation, if she wins then it will be one of the biggest surprises in two decades of reality TV,” he said. “But the odds suggest she will fall short and Courtney is the probable winner.”
During her time in the house, Ann has caused controversy for airing “homophobic” views on more than one occasion, as well as misgendering trans housemate India Willoughby.
Courtney (also known as Shane Jenek) has challenged her multiple times, although she faced criticism for doing so from fellow housemates Amanda Barrie and Wayne Sleep, who claimed Ann was entitled to her opinions, despite identifying as LGBT+ themselves.
Former housemate Andrew Brady has also claimed a win for Ann would “go against equality and diversity”.
He told The Sun: “The emphasis of this show is about women, and celebrating women’s rights a hundred years ago.
“The views that people expressed a hundred years ago that stop women have the vote before that, are the same views Ann has today about homosexuality.”
Meanwhile, Ann has claimed she was surprised to have made the final due to what she called her “unfashionable views”.
She said in the Diary Room: “Well I think it’s rather surprising when I consider that I’m a pensioner and a defender of the unborn, and traditional marriage, and the Roman Catholic church, all of which are unfashionable views. And that I am the scourge of political correctness and general snowflakery and emotional incontinence, I think it’s rather surprising that I’m still here.
“I’m sure nobody was expecting me to get to the final. Everybody thinks I’m a miserable old bat.”
We’re saying nothing.
The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ final airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.