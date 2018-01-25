‘Celebrity Big Brother’ evictee Ginuwine has admitted his ongoing flirtation with fellow housemate Ashley James was played up “for the cameras”.

The ‘Pony’ singer left the house during Tuesday’s (23 January) live eviction, and was surprised to note just how much of his romance with Ashley had been caught on camera, seemingly surprised that their secret hand-holding and stroking had been aired to the nation.

However, in one of his first interviews since leaving the house, he’s now telling a rather different story, insisting he and Ashley were merely putting on a show for the ‘CBB’ cameras.