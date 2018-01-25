‘Celebrity Big Brother’ evictee Ginuwine has admitted his ongoing flirtation with fellow housemate Ashley James was played up “for the cameras”.
The ‘Pony’ singer left the house during Tuesday’s (23 January) live eviction, and was surprised to note just how much of his romance with Ashley had been caught on camera, seemingly surprised that their secret hand-holding and stroking had been aired to the nation.
However, in one of his first interviews since leaving the house, he’s now telling a rather different story, insisting he and Ashley were merely putting on a show for the ‘CBB’ cameras.
Asked whether they took their relationship any further when he and Ashley disappeared into the toilet together and took off their microphones, Ginuwine told Metro: “A lot of times we was doing that for the camera and to tease everybody that was looking at us, so no, nothing ever happened.
“I would never disrespect her and she would never disrespect herself. It was all in fun.”
He added: “We’d have a little peck here and a kiss there, but we was really doing it a lot of time to just mess with everybody who was looking.”
Following Ginuwine’s departure, just 11 housemates remain in the ‘CBB’ house at present, with a brutal triple-elimination planned for Friday night (26 January).
Despite her questionable political track record, it seems former MP Ann Widdecombe is now the bookies’ favourite to win the show, having overtaken ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Courtney Act, aka Shane Jansen.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.