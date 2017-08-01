The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bungalow welcomed a new batch of housemates on Tuesday (1 August) night, with numerous famous faces moving in.

Among the 15 stars calling Borehamwood home for the next few weeks are Shaun Williamson, Sarah Harding and Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle, though it’s fair to say not all of them are quite so well-known.

And while most were rumoured to be signing up, ‘The Apprentice’ star Karthik ‘The Big K’ Nagesan was one of the surprises.

A number of the - is there a polite way of putting this? - less famous faces included US reality TV stars Marissa Jade and Chad Johnson.

But - as we’ve learnt before - there’s every chance they’ll become household names by the end of the series.

See everyone who entered the house below...