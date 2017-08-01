ENTERTAINMENT

'Celebrity Big Brother' Housemates 2017: This Year's Crop Of Stars Head Into The House

Get the lowdown on this year's batch of housemates.

01/08/2017 22:01 | Updated 14 hours ago
Rachel McGrath Entertainment Reporter

The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bungalow welcomed a new batch of housemates on Tuesday (1 August) night, with numerous famous faces moving in. 

Among the 15 stars calling Borehamwood home for the next few weeks are Shaun Williamson, Sarah Harding and Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle, though it’s fair to say not all of them are quite so well-known. 

And while most were rumoured to be signing up, ‘The Apprentice’ star Karthik ‘The Big K’ Nagesan was one of the surprises. 

A number of the - is there a polite way of putting this? - less famous faces included US reality TV stars Marissa Jade and Chad Johnson

But - as we’ve learnt before - there’s every chance they’ll become household names by the end of the series. 

See everyone who entered the house below... 

  • Shaun 'Barry from EastEnders' Williamson
    John Phillips via Getty Images
    Famous for: Being pushed off a cliff by Janine Butcher. 
  • Sarah Harding
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Famous for: Girls Aloud 
  • Sam Thompson
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Famous for: 'Made In Chelsea'
  • Marissa Jade
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Famous for: US show 'Mob Wives'
  • Derek Acorah
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Famous for: 'Most Haunted'
  • Sandi Bogle
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Famous for: 'Gogglebox' 
  • Helen Lederer
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Famous for: Comedian with roles in shows including 'Absolutely Fabulous'. 
  • Karthik Nagesan
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Famous for: 'The Apprentice'  
  • Brandi Glanville
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Famous for: 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills'
  • Chad Johnson
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Famous for: US show 'The Bachelor' 
  • Trisha Paytas
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Famous for: Being a YouTube star
  • Jordan Davies
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Famous for: 'Ibiza Weekender'
  • Amelia Lily
    John Phillips via Getty Images
    Famous for: 'X Factor' 
  • Jemma Lucy
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Famous for: 'Ex On The Beach' 
  • Paul Danan
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Famous for: 'Hollyoaks' and 'Celebrity Love Island' 

