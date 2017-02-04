Ever since James Cosmo first walked along that runway on his way into the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house last month, there’s been something that’s troubling us.

What the hell is he actually doing there?

This is a man who starred opposite Mel Gibson in ‘Braveheart’, who appeared in 12 episodes of ‘Game Of Thrones’ and who you can currently catch in ‘T2 Trainspotting’, undeniably one of the year’s biggest British films.

Why was he suddenly about to spend four weeks of his life shacked up with Nicola McLean, Calum Best and Jedward?