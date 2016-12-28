Since the upcoming ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series was announced, the controversial former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro has repeatedly been speculated for a place on the line-up, and Channel 5 has now all but confirmed his spot on the show.

In a new teaser clip, one of the new housemates is shown in silhouette form, with their voice disguised and their face obscured.

And while producers have done all they can to mask the mystery housemate, it doesn’t exactly take Sherlock Holmes to clock those salsa moves and put two and two together.

In the 20-second clip, a man’s voice is heard saying: “I don’t expect everyone to agree with me, but 99% of the time I’m right.

James finished in second place in the house back in the summer of 2014, behind Academy Award nominee Gary Busey, who remains the only American star to ever win ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

The clip is the fifth teaser to be released in the past couple of weeks, with two other mystery housemates already unveiled since Christmas.

This time around, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ will see a brand new batch of housemates pitted against familiar faces, with past contestants including Coleen Nolan , Austin Armacost and Jasmine Waltz among those tipped to return.

All Stars John Parra via Getty Images Who is it?

Heidi and Spencer Pratt



Famous for...?

Appearing on 'The Hills' a decade ago, getting loads of plastic surgery, collecting crystals and then rowing with Rylan Clark on 'CBB' in 2013.



Where has the rumour come from?

In an interview with Complex last year, Spencer said the couple "may be doing 'Celebrity Big Brother All Star'". Since then, the Daily Star has reported the pair have "devised a secret strategy" to win the show.

New Stars Channel 4 Who is it?

Sandi Bogle



Famous for...?

Sitting with her pal Sandra on 'Gogglebox'



Where has the rumour come from?

Well, frankly, we started it.



But we couldn't help but notice that her leaving 'Gogglebox' to pursue new projects coincides with the launch of a new series of 'CBB'.

All Stars Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Who is it?

Calum Best



Famous for...?

Being footballer George Best's son, and then going on every reality TV show that would have him, including 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2015.



Where has the rumour come from?

A source told the Daily Star that 'CBB' bosses had roped in Calum in a bid to make it the "sexiest series ever", adding: "Calum was an easy choice.



"They already have a host of good looking girls lined-up and they think Calum would be perfect for them."

New Stars Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Who is it?

Bianca Gascoigne



Famous for...?

Being footballer Paul Gascoigne's daughter, and being the female winner of 'Love Island' in 2006, which also saw possible 'CBB' housemate Calum Best crowned male winner.



Where has the rumour come from?

MailOnline reports that she's signed up, with an insider claiming: "She’s also feisty and willing to speak her mind and stick up for herself. Bianca can be sweet, but she’s not a walkover."

All Stars Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Who is it?

Perez Hilton



Famous for...?

Slagging celebrities off on the internet (imagine!), rubbing his bum on a mirror in the 'CBB' garden and penning the 2015 ear-worm, "it's the Perez shoooow".



Where has the rumour come from?

He may have been irritating as hell, but surely Channel 5 couldn't not include him, right? Even if he hasn't spoken very favourably about the show since he left.

New Stars Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Who is it?

Malika Haqq



Famous for...?

Being a konfidante to the Kardashians (but it's Khloé she especially 'Keeps Up With').



Where has the rumour come from?

Back in September, the Daily Star named Malika as a possible housemate, with a source saying: "If Malika ends up going in she’s likely to reveal plenty about [the Kardashian sisters].



"Malika is a shoulder to cry on for Khloe and regularly spends time with the entire Kardashian family."

All Stars John Phillips via Getty Images Who is it?

James Jordan



Famous for...?

His natural-looking tan. No, but seriously, he was the controversial 'Strictly Come Dancing' pro who wound up being one of the show's biggest social media critics.



Where has the rumour come from?

An insider tells The Sun that James is getting a "six-figure deal" to re-enter the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house, having last appeared in summer 2014.

New Stars BBC Who is it?

Karthik Nagesan



Famous for...?

Being the only light in an otherwise dull series of 'The Apprentice'.



Where has the rumour come from?

It seems a 'CBB' line-up isn't complete without a former 'Apprentice' star (it didn't work out too badly for Luisa Zissman, Katie Hopkins or James Hill, did it?)



Teasing a potential 'CBB' appearance, he told Digital Spy: "I've had calls here and there, nothing concrete, but we'll see what the world brings out for me after ['The Apprentice']."

All Stars Neil Mockford via Getty Images Who is it?

Katie Hopkins



Famous for..?

Saying she doesn't like it when people name their children after geographical locations, then being reminded her own daughter is called India. There's other stuff too, but that's our favourite.



Where has the rumour come from?

Katie is one of the stars who turned her public profile around the most thanks to 'Celebrity Big Brother', so it was no surprise when hers was one of the first mentioned when the 'Gold Stars vs. New Stars' theme was first teased.

New Stars Jo Hale via Getty Images Who is it?

Bratavio



Famous for..?

Having a row about chicken or something on 'The X Factor'.



Where has the rumour come from?

Them, unsurprisingly. After being the first group kicked off this year's 'X Factor', they publicly reached out to 'CBB' producers to put them in the house. Which we're sure they will, provided they can't get Honey G, that is.

All Stars Justin Goff via Getty Images Who is it?

Nick Bateman



Famous for..?

Becoming a national hate figure when he wrote down who he said was going to nominate on a bit of paper in 'Big Brother' back in 2000, which all seems a bit silly 16 years later.



Where has the rumour come from?

According to the Sunday People: "Obviously bosses hope Nick will return to his underhand tactics and cause controversy all over again.“Even 16 years after the first series, fans of the show will remember his performance – he’s one of the all time stars of the show."



We kind of hope he's not involved, though - if they're going to pull off 'Gold Stars vs. All Stars' they ﻿surely ﻿need to keep it to just former 'CBB' stars, right?

New Stars Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Who is it?

H to the O to the N to do you know what? It's Honey G. We'll just say it.



Famous for..?

Staying on 'The X Factor' even though loads of better people were being sent home left, right and centre.



Where has the rumour come from?

Initially, gossip site Unreality TV claimed she'd be going on, but she later thwarted the reports on Twitter, insisting she was "too busy" with her upcoming career in music.

All Stars Tara Ziemba via Getty Images Who is it?

Angelique Morgan, but you can call her Frenchy.



Famous for..?

Throwing a load of rice around the 'Celebrity Big Brother' kitchen and cutting up Leslie Jordan's pants.



Where has the rumour come from?

The Daily Star reported that Channel 5 has made her an offer, and she's planning to create even more "havoc" this time around. God help us all.

All Stars Mathias Kniepeiss/Life Ball 2015 via Getty Images Who is it?

He's John, and he's Edward. And together, they're Jedward.



Famous for..?

Somehow becoming one of the most successful acts in 'X Factor' history, despite being a joke during their time on the show.



Where has the rumour come from?

The pair made their 'CBB' debut in 2011, when it first made the jump to Channel 5, and they've been reported to have been lured back for a second time.

New Stars Tommy Jackson via Getty Images Who is it?

James Arthurr



Famous for..?

Being the comeback kid of 2016, despite a rocky time since coming off 'The X Factor'.



Where has the rumour come from?

Well, he's rumoured every year, but since he came back into the headlines with his return to music, James was asked whether he'd ever choose to do the show.



Sadly, his answer was a resounding no, which is hardly surprising, as 2017 looks to be a busy one for him already.

All Stars Karwai Tang via Getty Images Who is it?

Lauren Harries

New Stars Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Who is it?

Sam Thompson



Famous for...?

Winding everyone up on 'Made In Chelsea'.



Where has the rumour come from?

In an interview with his 'Made In Chelsea' castmates, Sam admitted to AOL Build Series LDN that he'd enjoy a stint in the 'CBB' house, spurred on by former housemate Stephanie Pratt.

All Stars Neil Mockford via Getty Images Who is it?

Stephanie Davis, who has sadly denied claims she's heading into the house with her newborn.