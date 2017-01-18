James Jordan had some harsh words for Jedward after being evicted from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house on Tuesday (17 January). The former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional lost out to the ‘X Factor’ twins and actor James Cosmo in the latest public vote, losing his place on the Channel 5 reality series.

Channel 5 James Jordan has been evicted from 'Celebrity Big Brother'

And as he sat down for an interview with host Emma Willis, he wasted no time in tearing into his rivals. “Jedward did quite a lot of stirring in the house, they’re not as sweet and innocent as they make out they are,” James told her. “They had it in for me as I stood up to them quite a lot. “I saw this other side to them quite early on, I don’t mind it, I like it when people don’t like me. “I still cannot believe they’re 25 years old, my nephew’s 14, he’s far more mature.”

Channel 5 Jedward received the most nominations from the rest of their housemates

James also addressed his odd relationship with Jamie O’Hara and Calum Best, accusing the pair of having “no banter”. He said of Calum: “When we saw him snap when we wanted to put his mum up, I liked that and I told him I wanted to see more. I forgot he’s from America so doesn’t fully get the humour. “I definitely knew Calum was going to nominate me and knew Jamie might have.” Tuesday’s show also saw Emma speak to Jasmine Waltz, who was shown the back door in a surprise eviction over the weekend.

Channel 5 Jasmine was booted off the show at the weekend

While claiming she was “glad” to be out of the house, she still said she was surprised her housemates hadn’t chosen to save her over Speidi and James C. “I wasn’t expecting that, it was such a brutal weekend,” she said. “I thought they would have had my back, I’d said to a few people that this isn’t for me, I’m not used to this kind of lifestyle, this is a lot of toxicity, heavy drama.” ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.