Jedward became the latest stars to enter the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house on Friday (6 December) night, but their surprise arrival was far from smooth.

The twins will be sure to cause chaos during their time on the programme, and they managed to get a few laughs during the live show, when Edward took an unfortunate tumble off the stage:

Channel 5 Oh, Edward.

Ouch.

The brief giggles broke the chorus of booing that met the former ‘X Factor’ contestants, and they were then introduced to their housemates in an unconventional fashion.

The singers, John and Edward Grimes, performed at the so-called ‘CBB’ “wrap party”, which brought the All Stars’ producers task to an end.

There were mixed reactions from the current housemates, and it’s fair to say Speidi didn’t look very impressed to have another double act in their midst.

The episode also saw James Cosmos become the first celebrity up for eviction, when Jamie O’Hara and Angie Best failed to save him.

We may be just days into the show, but the arguments have already begun taking place, and we also saw Austin Armacost ordered to the diary room after a fiery row about bottled water. Yes. Really.

