‘Made In Chelsea’ cast member Sam Thompson has become the first of this year’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates to get a warning from producers, due to his “invasive” behaviour towards Jemma Lucy.
In scenes to air which will air in Thursday’s (10 August) episode, Sam gets a shock when he walks into the communal bedroom to find Jemma in one of Trisha Paytas’s revealing breasts, which exposes her breasts.
Sam remarks to Jemma: “What are you wearing? Oh look at those tits!”
He then goes on to, as described by a ‘CBB’ spokesperson, “playfully flick her nipple”, prompting Jemma to be called to the Diary Room, where she insists to producers she wasn’t upset or offended by the incident.
Following this, Sam is then called to the Diary Room and given a warning by show bosses for his unacceptable conduct and “invasive” behaviour towards Jemma.
Although this is the first time one of the current crop of contestants have been given a warning, producers have previously been forced to step in and intervene over goings on in the ‘CBB’ house this series.
‘X Factor’ singer Amelia Lily was previously quizzed when she was bitten on the leg by Sarah Harding during a party in the house, while bosses also spoke to Paul Danan when he and Karthik Nagesan became embroiled an argument.
This came about when the former ‘Celebrity Love Island’ star mistakenly referred to his fellow contestant as ‘Kathar’, prompting an exchange about racism.
See these scenes play out in Thursday night’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ highlights show, airing at 9pm on Channel 5.