‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Jess Impiazzi had an emotional moment in Wednesday’s (31 January) highlights show, following a group discussion about sex on television. And surprise, surprise, it’s Ann Widdecombe making her feel bad. Although billed as a model when she entered the house, Jess previously appeared on two series of MTV’s ‘Ex On The Beach’, alongside her then-boyfriend Rogan O’Connor.

MTV Jess on 'Ex On The Beach'

Along with her fellow ‘CBB’ housemates, Jess was involved in a discussion about whether or not women who have sex on reality TV are judged more harshly than men. During the conversation, Ann said she’d judge men and women who had sex on TV as harshly as the other, branding the situation “moral anarchy”, while Amanda Barrie suggested Shane Jenek was “desperate” when he said he would not be opposed to sex in the ‘CBB’ house. During a private moment in the Diary Room, Jess confided in Big Brother that the comments had hurt her feelings, as she’d previously had sex during her time on ‘Ex On The Beach’.

Channel 5 Jess in the Diary Room

Through her tears, she expressed regret over having had sex on ‘Ex On The Beach’: “It was my own fault, I went on a show with a boyfriend and I swore to myself I wouldn’t do something like that. “I just don’t want people to think that my value is less. I know I shouldn’t care about what people think. But I don’t want people to think less of me because of a mistake.” Her comments echo those made by a number of other ‘Ex On The Beach’ contestants, such as Megan McKenna, who told HuffPost UK last year: “I have a few regrets from when I was on ‘Ex On The Beach’. I did get a bit intimate with one of my boyfriends on there. I wish I didn’t… but I suppose that it’s got me where I am today.” ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs every night on Channel 5.