‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant Jessica Cunningham has raised eyebrows with her flirting with Calum Best in the house, as viewers had been led to believe she was dating ‘The Apprentice’ co-star Courtney Wood. However, he has now spoken out to clarify their relationship status, after being inundated with tweets.

BBC Courtney Wood and Jessica Cunningham started dating after appearing on last year's 'The Apprentice'

Courtney has revealed that while he and Jessica have been “dating” they are not “officially together”, which may go some way to explaining why she has been described as a “single girl” in the house. He wrote on Twitter:

Just to clear everything up, me and Jessica have been dating since the apprentice but are not officially together. It's as simple as that — Courtney Wood (@courters_wood) January 19, 2017

Channel 5 Jessica has been getting close to Calum Best in the 'CBB' house

In an interview Jessica conducted with new! magazine prior to entering the house, she remained coy about her romance with Courtney. “We have a lot of fun and have an amazing connection and whatever happens, he’ll always be in my life,” she said. “But I don’t know how the romantic side will develop and I don’t think you should put unnecessary pressure on it.” ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.