‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant Jessica Cunningham has raised eyebrows with her flirting with Calum Best in the house, as viewers had been led to believe she was dating ‘The Apprentice’ co-star Courtney Wood.
However, he has now spoken out to clarify their relationship status, after being inundated with tweets.
Courtney has revealed that while he and Jessica have been “dating” they are not “officially together”, which may go some way to explaining why she has been described as a “single girl” in the house.
He wrote on Twitter:
Since arriving in the house last week, Jessica has made no secret of her attraction to Calum, even fighting with fellow housemate Chloe Ferry over him.
Courtney previously said he was fine with their flirting, but wouldn’t be happy to see things set up a gear.
“There was a bit of flirting with Calum and I’m completely cool with that,” he told The Sun.
“But if anything more was to happen then we won’t be dating anymore.”
In an interview Jessica conducted with new! magazine prior to entering the house, she remained coy about her romance with Courtney.
“We have a lot of fun and have an amazing connection and whatever happens, he’ll always be in my life,” she said.
“But I don’t know how the romantic side will develop and I don’t think you should put unnecessary pressure on it.”
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.