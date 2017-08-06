‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant Paul Danan has been embroiled in a race row with Karthik Nagesan.
The former ‘Apprentice’ star accused Paul of being racist after mispronouncing his name.
Things got heated between the pair during Saturday’s (5 August) night’s show, after Karthik believed Paul called him ‘Qatar’.
As the row erupted in front of the other housemates in the living room, Karthik said: “Are you being racist Paul? My name is Karthik dude. Qatar is a Middle Eastern airways.”
Paul responded: “I’m not going to say another thing yeah but don’t play the racist card with me.”
Insisting it was a joke referring to something earlier in the day, Paul continued: “I said Kathar because tonight on the nominations thing you said Kathar by accident.
“All night, we’ve been saying Kathar - it’s been jokes.
“I’m being called ‘dangerous’ and everyone’s being called different names. Then you brought out the racist thing.”
Karthik then claimed he was joking too, but Paul bit back: “No you weren’t. You brought out the racist card. Don’t ever fucking do that man. That’s serious shit in this house.”
As Karthik reminded him to “remember people’s names next time”, he raged: “I know your fucking name”.
Karthik later spoke about the incident in the Diary Room, telling Big Brother: “I’ve not taken anything seriously, it’s fine, he was just joking.”
He added he was also “joking” by telling Paul he was racist.
HuffPost UK has contacted a Channel 5 spokesperson for comment.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.