The former ‘Apprentice’ star accused Paul of being racist after mispronouncing his name.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant Paul Danan has been embroiled in a race row with Karthik Nagesan.

Things got heated between the pair during Saturday’s (5 August) night’s show, after Karthik believed Paul called him ‘Qatar’.

As the row erupted in front of the other housemates in the living room, Karthik said: “Are you being racist Paul? My name is Karthik dude. Qatar is a Middle Eastern airways.”

Paul responded: “I’m not going to say another thing yeah but don’t play the racist card with me.”

Insisting it was a joke referring to something earlier in the day, Paul continued: “I said Kathar because tonight on the nominations thing you said Kathar by accident.

“All night, we’ve been saying Kathar - it’s been jokes.

“I’m being called ‘dangerous’ and everyone’s being called different names. Then you brought out the racist thing.”