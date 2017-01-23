Kim Woodburn has managed to keep a pretty low profile in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house over the last few days - but that’s all set to change. The former ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star has been involved in two explosive arguments, which are set to air on Monday’s (23 January) night’s show.

Kim clashes with both Stacy Francis and old nemesis Nicola McLean, following her epic meltdown on the Channel 5 reality show last week. The first of tonight’s confrontations happens when Kim removes Stacy’s clothes from the washing machine and places them on the floor, angering the US ‘X Factor’ star. Bursting into a fit of rage, Stacy yells: “It disrespectful. We live in a house of 13 freakin’ people. You can’t take someone’s stuff out of the wash machine, put it on the floor, and put your stuff in it, and make yourself right about it and then get mad at me if I’m around the house screaming about it. “You act like you’re such a sweetheart ‘oh I’m so sorry’ and all of a sudden you’re this schizophrenic, two personality b***h coming in here acting like you’re something you’re not. “Don’t fuck with me today.”

Kim issues her a warning back, saying: “And don’t you fuck with me. Start with me and you’ll be very sorry.” Kim then finds herself in a slanging match with Nicola, when she she nominates the model for eviction, claiming she has told lies about her in the house. She tells Nicola to accept the nomination and says she doesn’t have to explain herself adding: “I will not rise to your bait.” Nicola then explains to Speidi why she is angry with Kim, saying she brought her children into an argument and called her a “bad mum.”

Spencer recalls that this was during face-to-face nominations but Kim has since denied saying it. “Tell everyone how I’m a liar,” Nicola shouts to Kim. “She’s a mother-fucking little bitch.” Kim later tells Nicola: “Grow up, you’re a mum,” prompting Nicola to snap back: “And you’re not, that’s your problem. If you wanna go low, I’ll go lower.” Catch the arguments in full during tonight’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, airing at 9pm on Channel 5.