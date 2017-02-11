All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    11/02/2017 10:09 GMT

    Celebrity Big Brother’s Stacy Francis Bans Kim Woodburn From Reunion

    You're not on the guest list, you're not coming in.

    Kim Woodburn has enjoyed an extended stay in the spotlight since leaving the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, but while she might have been welcome on the ‘This Morning’ sofa recently, one place she isn’t invited is the cast reunion. Awks.

    Stacy Francis is organising a little get together for the housemates, at one of her upcoming London gigs, but she’s now revealed that Kim definitely isn’t welcome.

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Kim Woodburn

    “I really don’t believe that the others would be comfortable with having Kim at the show, as she continues on horrible attacks against the cast after the cameras have stopped running,” she tells Digital Spy. “It just seems unnecessary.”

    Stacy continues: “[Kim] is a person that can never take responsibility for hurting others. And if she showed up at my concert with that negativity, people would probably want to leave.

    “I am trying to spread love through my music not war!

    “Austin [Armacost], Jasmine [Waltz] and Jessica [Cunningham] have all been invited. We all spoke at the finale and ironed out our grievances. As a matter of fact, Jasmine lost a bet to me that Coleen [Nolan] would win and had to give me £100. 

    Ian West/PA Wire
    Stacy Francis

    “I refused to take it. I told her to keep it and let’s call it even. She gave me half of it, insisting that I take my kids out for a fun day on her.

    “People half Kim’s age forgive and forget.”

    Kim’s aforementioned ‘This Morning’ appearance was almost as explosive as her stay in the Borehamwood bungalow, as the former ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star ended up branding Phillip Schofield “a big phoney” during their heated row.

    This reportedly hasn’t put TV producers off  Kim though, and it’s been claimed that she could be getting her own new show in the coming months.

    Conversations