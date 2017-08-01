‘Celebrity Big Brother’ kicked off on Tuesday (1 August) night and, as is the norm in recent years, bosses threw in a twist with one contestant facing a secret mission.

After becoming the first star to enter the bungalow, Shaun Williamson was tasked with convincing his fellow housemates that he was struggling with nerves.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Shaun as he entered the house

However while some fans enjoyed the added twist, a number took to Twitter to complain about the fact it was an unnecessary distraction from the first night of action...

Big Brother have already got Barry working for his supper😂 #cbb #bbuk — HURRICANE SUE (@MaddSusan) August 1, 2017

#BBUK #CBB #CBBUK Must be shitting themselves - Barry or whatever you call him, is facking this up for everyone.. — Stewart WK (@MrDetailed) August 1, 2017

This secret mission is an absolute disaster #bbuk #cbb — Toobroke2drive (@Toobroke2drive) August 1, 2017

This secret task is going down like a lead balloon... 😐🎈 #BBUK — kg😻 (@pusy_kat) August 1, 2017

Secret mission? It's not a SECRET at all. Every series of #CBB or #BBUK ALWAYS begins with a rubbish twist!🙄 — Grant Rivers (@SnowAndBeach) August 1, 2017

After passing some of the easier tasks set to him via a earpiece, Shaun struggled with getting Brandi Glanville to pour a glass of water over him.

There was then an awkward few minutes when he couldn’t hear Big Brother’s instructions though the ‘EastEnders’ star did fare better at making Sandi Bogle stay inside when the party started though - even when she became distracted by a cricket.

Tune in to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ on Wednesday 2 August to see if Shaun passed the task.

