‘Celebrity Big Brother’ kicked off on Tuesday (1 August) night and, as is the norm in recent years, bosses threw in a twist with one contestant facing a secret mission.
After becoming the first star to enter the bungalow, Shaun Williamson was tasked with convincing his fellow housemates that he was struggling with nerves.
However while some fans enjoyed the added twist, a number took to Twitter to complain about the fact it was an unnecessary distraction from the first night of action...
After passing some of the easier tasks set to him via a earpiece, Shaun struggled with getting Brandi Glanville to pour a glass of water over him.
There was then an awkward few minutes when he couldn’t hear Big Brother’s instructions though the ‘EastEnders’ star did fare better at making Sandi Bogle stay inside when the party started though - even when she became distracted by a cricket.
Tune in to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ on Wednesday 2 August to see if Shaun passed the task.