‘Mob Wives’ star Marissa Jade’s face said it all as she became the first housemate to be evicted from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
Marissa was given the boot on Tuesday (8 August) night, having been put up for eviction on her first night in the house by former ‘EastEnders’ star Shaun Williamson (which she was in no rush to let him forget).
And when presenter Emma Willis announced her as the first evictee of the series, it’s safe to say she was not impressed.
During her eviction interview, Marissa confessed she would “love” to have won the series, adding: “I got cheap-shotted. The person who put me up, I know he regretted it.”
When pressed on why she thought the public had given her the axe, Marissa said: “There were allies in the house. Even if people weren’t friends, there were people who knew of other people. It was easier to target someone you didn’t know.”
She also named Jordan Davies, best known for stints on the ‘Ibiza Weekender’ and ‘Ex On The Beach’, as her top pick to win the show.
Marissa was eliminated over ‘The Bachelorette’ star Chad Johnson, ‘Apprentice’ alumnus Karthik Nagesan, YouTuber Trisha Payta and former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, whose nomination was particularly controversial.
Upon discovering her housemates’ reasons for putting her up for eviction, an emotional Sarah broke down in tears in the Diary Room, expressing regret at consuming alcohol in the house and later getting into a blazing row with fellow housemate Paul Danan.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs every night on Channel 5.