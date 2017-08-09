‘Mob Wives’ star Marissa Jade’s face said it all as she became the first housemate to be evicted from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

Marissa was given the boot on Tuesday (8 August) night, having been put up for eviction on her first night in the house by former ‘EastEnders’ star Shaun Williamson (which she was in no rush to let him forget).

And when presenter Emma Willis announced her as the first evictee of the series, it’s safe to say she was not impressed.