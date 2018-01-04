‘Celebrity Big Big Brother’ is shouting it from the rooftops: 2018 is their “year of the woman”.
That is… until Friday (5 January), when the famous contestants are joined by a group of men with whom they’ll be spending the rest of their time in the house.
Yes, despite spending the past few months pushing the fact that ‘CBB’ was launching with an all-female line-up - to coincide with the 100 year anniversary of the first British women being given the right to vote - the woman-heavy house will only be temporary, and eight new male contestants will be passing through those famous doors on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at all the rumours about which men will be headed for the ‘CBB’ house in the not-too-distant future…
Channel 5
Who is he?
Footballing legend who also enjoyed brief success as a rapper.
What's the rumour?
There's no rumour - Channel 5 has already named John as one of eight men taking part in this January's series.
-
ITV/Rex/Shutterstock
Who is he?
The biggest heartbreaker from 2017's series of 'Love Island'.
What's the rumour?
In December, The Sun named Jonny as the first "confirmed" male housemate of the new 'CBB', before any other men were rumoured.
-
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
Who is she?
The alias of drag performer Shane Gilberto Jenek, who you might remember as a finalist on the sixth series of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'. She's now a member of drag trio the AAA Girls (along with Willam Belli and Alaska Thunderfuck), who recently starred in Little Mix's 'Power' video.
What's the rumour?
After John Barnes was confirmed, The Sun quoted an insider as saying: "Courtney has seen everything as a drag queen so nothing will faze her in the house.
"She’s a pro who won’t be intimidated by any of the big personalities in there and she won’t back down from a row."
-
Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle via Getty Images
Who is he?
A member of Irish pop group Boyzone.
What's the rumour?
The Sun claimed that he'd signed up shortly after John Barnes was confirmed. If he is on the line-up, he'll be able to take advice from Edele Lynch and Keith Duffy, both of whom have appeared on 'CBB' in the past.
-
BBC
Who is he?
A candidate on last year's 'Apprentice', who caught some viewers' eyes for reasons other than his business prowess.
What's the rumour?
In December, The Sun named him as a possible contender, and now that rumours former competitor Elizabeth was taking part have proved to be false, we reckon we could easily see him in the house.
-
HGL via Getty Images
Who is he?
The plastic surgery lover dubbed the "human Ken doll" in the media.
What's the rumour?
Rodrigo was forced to pull out of last summer's series for health reasons, but having now recovered, he's free to join the show in January 2018.
-
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Who is he?
R&B singer, as known for having nine children as he is for his musical contribution.
What's the rumour?
A noted charmer, The Sun claimed that producers hoped to sign him up in the hope that he could woo one of the women in the house.
-
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Who is he?
'TOWIE' cast member who hit headlines thanks to his fiery relationship with Megan McKenna.
What's the rumour?
Pete has been rumoured for 'Celebrity Big Brother' numerous times, with Digital Spy naming him as a potential late addition when men start arriving in the house.
-
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Who is he?
'Geordie Shore' cast member, who was the first LGBT+ person to join the outrageous MTV reality show.
What's the rumour?
Like Pete Wicks, Nathan was tipped for last year's series, and seems to have cropped up on a lot of media outlets' lists of rumoured contestants as if from nowhere.
The week the series launched, he did tweet that he had "so many things in the pipeline" in 2018, so it could be a case of "watch this space"...
-
Getty Images for Sugar Factory
Who is he?
Star of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', best known for his tumultuous party lifestyle and on-off relationship with Kourtney.
What's the rumour?
Unsurprisingly, The Sun's rumour claims that Scott was approached for the show, but turned it down when bosses refused to fly him and girlfriend Sofia Richie to the UK in a private yet. Imagine Malika's face if he did suddenly turn up, though..?
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.