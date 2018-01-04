‘Celebrity Big Big Brother’ is shouting it from the rooftops: 2018 is their “year of the woman”.

That is… until Friday (5 January), when the famous contestants are joined by a group of men with whom they’ll be spending the rest of their time in the house.

Yes, despite spending the past few months pushing the fact that ‘CBB’ was launching with an all-female line-up - to coincide with the 100 year anniversary of the first British women being given the right to vote - the woman-heavy house will only be temporary, and eight new male contestants will be passing through those famous doors on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at all the rumours about which men will be headed for the ‘CBB’ house in the not-too-distant future…