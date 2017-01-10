‘Celebrity Big Brother’ viewers had to watch Monday (9 January) night’s highlights show through their hands, after some cringe-worthy antics from housemates Nicola McLean and Jamie O’Hara.
The pair raised eyebrows with an affectionate display, following a night of drinking in the house.
They were seen planting kisses on one another and repeatedly saying how much they “loved” each other, despite Nicola being married to footballer Tom Williams.
Jamie tried to explain that there was nothing behind their antics, though, because he is friends with Tom in the outside world.
Those on Twitter, on the other hand, didn’t seem to agree:
Nicola and Jamie have history, as Jamie was married to her former best friend Danielle Lloyd, until they split in 2014.
Danielle and Nicola subsequently fell out, and have clashed a number of times on Twitter.
Nicola has also endured her own problems in her marriage to Tom, after he was alleged to have cheated on her.
They have since gotten back together, but that didn’t stop her slagging him off in her introductory ‘CBB’ VT, claiming he had “treated [her] like shit”.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.