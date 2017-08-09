We’re only one week into the current series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, but Ofcom has already started to receive complaints about the goings on from inside the house.

In the space of seven days, the media watchdog received 22 complaints from disgruntled viewers, with half of those coming specifically after Monday’s (7 August) episode.

Of these complaints, eight of them were due to Paul Danan and Karthik Nagesan’s racism row, which came after the former ‘Celebrity Love Island’ star mistakenly called his housemate ‘Kathar’.

Monday’s episode also caused complaints over the supposed “promotion” of substance and alcohol abuse, as well as sexism and bullying.

Other reasons behind the 11 other complaints include three inspired by Brandi Glanville’s attire and language, one separate complaint of racism against Karthik and one about food waste, as well as homophobia, “making light of mental health issues” and one viewer suggesting a task was comparable with sexual assault.

Ofcom has said: “We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

Of course, as fans of ‘CBB’ will know, this is far from the first time the show has been responsible for Ofcom complaints, as it is repeatedly being the most complained-about show of the year when the TV regulator compiles its annual list.

On Tuesday (8 August), ‘Mob Wives’ star Marissa Jade became the first of this summer’s contestants to be given the boot, and she didn’t exactly attempt to mask her disdain when her name was announced.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.

