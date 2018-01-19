As soon as Rachel Johnson was announced for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, we knew at some point she was going to fend off questions about her brother, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

So far this series, she’s managed to avoid having to discuss him too much, but she finally cracked yesterday, when her housemates crossed a line and dared to mention… his hair.

During a discussion in the bedroom - seen in Friday’s (19 January) highlights show - Amanda Barrie queried “what happened” to Boris’s hair, to which a seemingly oblivious Rachel responded: “What do you mean?”