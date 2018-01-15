Channel 5 India Willoughby on 'The Wright Stuff'

India stated: “I do need to set the record straight and I’m sorry that Stanley is here because he’s a lovely gentleman and I’m a massive, massive fan, but the architect of my demise was sadly [Rachel]. “Within an hour or so of actually being in the house, I was being misgendered left, right and centre. I started off politely pointing out the reasons that was inappropriate, but it continued.” She continued: “Because of what Rachel was doing, the misgendering, and Ann [Widdecombe], it sort of marked me out as the runt of the litter and made me a little bit different. “So obviously if you’re continually being questioned about whether you’re ‘he’ or ‘him’, you are going to reaffirm your gender. You are going to point out that no that is not appropriate.”

Rex/Shutterstock Rachel Johnson

When presenter Matthew Wright remarked she could have handled things differently, India claimed she felt she was “egged on” by Rachel, referring specifically to a moment she was seen showing her housemates her bare breasts She said: “Having told her repeatedly that I’m ‘she’, I’m a woman and what have you, I got tired of verbally doing it, and I thought ‘do you know what, I’m just going to let my body speak for itself’. “The well of potential goodwill in the house was poisoned really early on, and it was really difficult.” The Wright Stuff’ airs every weekday on Channel 5 from 9.15am.