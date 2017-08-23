The pair were shown the door during Tuesday (22 August) night’s live eviction, and wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the Girls Aloud singer’s romance.

Speaking to host Emma Willis after leaving the house, ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star Helen said: “It’s reality and they know what will get aired.

“Mostly because there’s a lot more rolling around on the floor, in and out of the pool at a certain time of night.”

She continued: “They know how to work it. I don’t. He just can’t believe his luck that he’s got this very sophisticated woman, telling him where the cameras are. She’s training him.

“Chad is battled and bewildered. He can’t believe his luck there’s this sophisticated woman telling him where the cameras are.”