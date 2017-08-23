‘Celebrity Big Brother’ evictees Sandi Bogle and Helen Lederer have hit out at Sarah Harding, claiming she is “using” Chad Johnson for airtime.
The pair were shown the door during Tuesday (22 August) night’s live eviction, and wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the Girls Aloud singer’s romance.
Speaking to host Emma Willis after leaving the house, ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star Helen said: “It’s reality and they know what will get aired.
“Mostly because there’s a lot more rolling around on the floor, in and out of the pool at a certain time of night.”
She continued: “They know how to work it. I don’t. He just can’t believe his luck that he’s got this very sophisticated woman, telling him where the cameras are. She’s training him.
“Chad is battled and bewildered. He can’t believe his luck there’s this sophisticated woman telling him where the cameras are.”
Former ‘Gogglebox’ star Sandi agreed adding: “She’s training him. She’s training him.”
When Emma clarified whether Sandi meant if Sarah was training him to “be her boyfriend or for airtime”, Sandi insisted it was “both”.
Sarah still remains the bookies’ favourite to win the series on Friday, but has received heavy boos from the crowd during eviction nights over the last week.
After spending time wondering what she had done to cause this, last night saw her come to the conclusion it must be because people are jealous of her relationship with Chad.
Watch Sarah’s realisation in the video below:
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.